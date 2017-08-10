Future of E Commerce in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Mastercard recently hosted an interactive workshop for its partners in Karachi, Pakistan. Led by Mastercard’s Nick Vora, Senior Vice President, Security Solutions and Processing, Middle East and Africa; Dave Tan, Vice President, Public Policy, Middle East and Africa and Guzide Koksal, Vice President,

Market Development – Enterprise Security Solutions, Middle East North Africa, the half-day event explored opportunities presented by Pakistan’s fast-growing e-commerce sector. Mastercard is a technology company in the global payments industry. It operates the world’s fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories.

Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone.