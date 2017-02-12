Furore over US visa policy

AS Donald Trump is all set to issue a new immigration order following a legal setback to his travel ban, it appears that the US has already tightened its visa policy for Pakistan. American embassy refused visa to Deputy Chairman Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who was scheduled to visit New York to attend the UN sponsored international parliamentary union meeting.

The Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani announced to boycott the parliamentary moot and said that no US delegation, diplomat or Congress member will be welcomed by the Senate till the visa issues is resolved. In fact this is not the first time that US embassy has refused visa to any Pakistani parliamentarian but given Donald Trump policies, there are genuine concerns that travellers from Pakistan are likely to face tough conditions, especially those speaking against the US policies, and will not be allowed to enter the US. This is what happened with JUI leader Abdul Ghafoor whose party openly speaks against the US’s controversial policies while other member of the delegation Lt Gen Salahuddin Tirmizi (Retd) of PML (N) was granted the visa well in time. We believe that such a discriminatory approach will not help but only widen the gap and promote anti-US sentiments in the country. The visit of Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was not in his personal capacity, as he had to represent Pakistan at a very important parliamentary moot aimed at reflecting on sustainable development goals. Not only JUI but also several other parties are critical of US policies but pursuing the course of disengagement on this pretext will not be a saner decision. Situation rather warrants deeper and greater interaction at different levels in order to remove mistrust and misunderstandings. We expect that the US, while living up to its past traditions, will keep its doors open for people of all walks of life. This goodwill is also need of the hour, as it will promote positive US image around the globe.

