Funeral prayers of slain police officer offered at police headquarters

City Reporter

Senior police officers led by Inspector General of Police, Sindh, A.D.Khawaja and Director General, Sindh Rangers, Maj Gen. Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral prayers of slain Sub Inspector, Iqbal Mahmood at police headquarters (south) here on Thursday.

On the occasion a contingent of cops paid guard of honor and laid floral wreath to their colleague killed late evening Wednesday by unknown killers. IG-Sindh paying glowing tribute to the S.I.Iqbal Mahmood and condoling with the bereaved family said his colleague fell victim to a terrorism related incident.

With absolute resolve to ensure early arrest of the culprits, the Sindh police chief said commitment of the police force and law enforcers to weed out the menace of crime and terrorism can not be jeopardized through such unfortunate incidents.

“Our crackdown against criminals will continue and would remain committed to our responsibility towards protection of public life and property in general,” said A.D.Khawaja.

He also announced a support amount of Rs five million for the bereaved family coupled with provision for all services as per rules and regulations of the police department.

The funeral prayers largely attended by colleagues of deceased police officer, his family members and neighbors was also attended by Additional I.G-Traffic, Khadim Hussain, Additional I.G. Karachi, Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Additional IG, Sanaullah Abbasi.

Sub-Inspector, Mahmood was killed in a firing incident in the limits of Shahrah-e-Faisal Police Station. Wasim, a friend of the slain SI and a passerby Imran were injured in the incident. The two are reportedly recuperating at a local hospital.