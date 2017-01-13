Funeral prayers of Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui today

City Reporter

The funeral prayers of Sindh governor late justice (retd) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui will be offered in Karachi today (Friday).

Governor House spokesman stated that the funeral prayers of Justice (retd.) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui — who passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday — will be held at Governor House in Karachi at 1.30 pm today (Friday). He will be laid to rest at Gizri graveyard of the city.

President Mamnoon Hussian and governors of other provinces are expected to attend the funeral prayers. Sindh Government had announced a day of mourning on the death of the governor on Thursday.

Sindh governor justice (retd) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui passed away in Karachi at the age of 79 on Wednesday. He was admitted at a local hospital for treatment of chest infection and breathing problem.

Justice Siddiqui had sworn in as the 31st Governor of Sindh on November 11, 2016. He replaced Dr. Ishratul Ebad Khan who held the office for almost 14 years.