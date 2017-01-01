Funeral of Urdu is eminent

Irfan Ahmed

Wah Cantt

A funeral is a ceremony connected with the burial of the body of a dead person (or the burial of an equivalent). The same is going to happen with Urdu. For some time, it has been observed that the national language of Pakistan is the quite brutal subject for the students because of the parental ambience engaging their children in learning English.

The language of the West (English) is replacing Urdu and becoming the code of communication in Pakistan. English-speaking people are considered as the super-human. By speaking English we become a good follower but will lose our own identity. If it continues, time is near when Urdu will be buried in history.