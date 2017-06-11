Funds earmarked for Sounth Punjab’s uplift projects

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Saturday said that mega projects had been launched for development in South Punjab and he was personally monitoring the progress of these projects. The chief minister said this while talking to parliamentarians belonging to South Punjab. He said that Punjab government had earmarked record funds for ongoing and new projects in next financial year budget for South Punjab. He said that all-out resources will be provided by PML-N government for ensuring the rights of people of South Punjab.

The members of Assembly belonging to the Multan Division who called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and paid tribute to him for taking steps for development and prosperity of South Punjab.

They termed Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif as a benefactor of South Punjab and said the steps taken for public welfare in South Punjab districts had no resemblance in the past. They said people of South Punjab loved the chief minister from the core of their hearts as performance of Shahbaz Sharif had become a glowing example for the whole of the country.

The assembly members said wherever they went, people appreciated the performance of the chief minister. They also thanked the chief minister for the provision of ample funds for different development schemes and said the CM had won hearts of people by providing sufficient funds for development.

Establishment of five new universities, medical colleges and hospital were historic initiatives and small farmers were also being provided interest-free loans, they said. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated the nation over the inclusion of Pakistan in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In his message, the chief minister said that this is a matter of an honour for the nation and its credit goes to PML-N government.

He said the insertion of Pakistan in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation will promote relations with regional countries. He said that Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Platform will be beneficial for regional cooperation.