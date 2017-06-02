Fundraising campaign for Edhi Foundation

Easypaisa supports Coca-Cola

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

June 1:Further fostering the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, Telenor Microfinance Bank (formerly Tameer Microfinance Bank) through its mobile banking platform, Easypaisa, is joining Coca-Cola Pakistan to facilitate a nationwide donation drive for Edhi Foundation where the beverages giant has pledged to donate Edhi Foundation twice the amount donated by people during Ramadan.

As part of the support being provided by Telenor Microfinance Bank, customers will be able to pay their donations to Edhi Foundation at more than 75,000 Easypaisa shops across Pakistan. Donations can also be made through Easypaisa account or Easypaisa’s Android and iOS mobile apps. Easypaisa will spearhead the drive for collection of the donations and will not be charging any processing fee to ensure that the entire donation amount and the processing fee, which amounts to substantial funds, are put to the welfare of the people in need.

“We are proud to be partnering with Coca-Cola Pakistan for collection of donations for one of Pakistan’s largest philanthropic organization Edhi Foundation” said Ali Riaz Chaudhry, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank. “This is a much needed initiative as Abdul Sattar Edhi and his foundation are a true inspiration for humanity. Bringing ease to the life of the underprivileged, providing them access to financial services, and helping them to improve their lives by empowering them, have been some of our key driving forces at Telenor Bank. We are honored to make our little contribution towards taking Edhi’s noble mission forward.”

The Edhi Foundation is a nationwide social welfare organization. It provides round-the-clock emergency services across Pakistan and abroad. It provides a wide range of philanthropic services including, shelter for the destitute, free medical care, drug rehabilitation services, and national and international relief efforts. It also operates in the fields of emergency services besides working for the welfare of orphans, widows and handicapped persons by providing them shelter, education and healthcare. The foundation also maintains blood banks, and the world’s largest fleet of conventional and air ambulance service.

The donation drive led by Telenor Bank in support of Coca-Cola will bring the foundation the much needed funds to help it pursue its philanthropic operations without financial difficulties.