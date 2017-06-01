Fun and games return to schools of KP

Peshawar

Since 2013, 34,000 school kids have migrated from private to public schools and it is pertinent to take a glance at how the Government of KP is managing this. Recent initiatives such as the provision of sports equipment, grounds and play areas for school kids have turned deserted shells into fully functioning educational units.

The courtyards of public schools in KP are awash with the sounds of kids laughing and playing as 5083 schools have been provided with play areas, 198 schools have been furnished with grounds and 5000 schools have been outfitted with sports equipment as the drive for education in KP continues to build a head of steam.—PR