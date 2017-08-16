Full withdrawal from Afghanistan is an option: Mattis

Washington

The US Defense Secretary James Mattis said at a press conference on Monday that President Donald Trump’s administration was “very, very close” to finalising its new strategy for Afghanistan but warned it had not been settled yet.

“The strategic decisions have not been made,” Mattis said adding that “all options” remained on the table for how to approach Afghanistan, and said those options included a full withdrawal as well as a proposal for the use of more contractors to manage the US effort there.

Mattis added that all options for a new strategy in Afghanistan, including the use of private security contractors, remain under consideration by Trump.

The plans could lead to sending an additional 3,000-4,000 US troops to Afghanistan, but the president reportedly has been frustrated by his options in the nearly 16-year-old conflict and has considered firing the US commander in Afghanistan.

“We’re sharpening each one of the options,” Mattis said. “You can see the pluses and minuses of each one so that there’s no longer any new data you are going to get. Now, just make the decision. There’s the options.”

In response to a question on whether Trump had confidence in Gen. John Nicholson, the US and NATO commander in Afghanistan, he said: “He is our commander in the field. He has the confidence of NATO.”

“He has the confidence of Afghanistan. He has the confidence of the United States, and the President again is looking at all aspects of our effort over there as he must in his responsibilities as the commander-in-chief,” he said.

In the meantime, Zamir Kabulov, special representative of the Russian President in Afghanistan said that the military campaign of the US army in Afghanistan is “failing”, and as such the US needs to withdraw its contingent from the country.

“Moscow has never hastened withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan. But as far as the US army cannot do anything, let them leave Afghanistan. The American campaign in Afghanistan has failed. Afghanistan can become the world incubator of international terrorism. Actually, it partially is,” he said in an interview with Izvestiya newspaper.—INP