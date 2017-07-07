WA’s full signatory status to help create new employment opportunities abroad: Tanveer

Islamabad

Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Thursday said the declaration of Pakistan as ‘Full Signatory’ of Washington Accord would help creating more employment opportunities abroad for Pakistani engineers. Flanked by Secretary Science and Technology Fazal Abbas Maken and Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Javed Saleem Qureshi, the minister told media that Pakistan entered into signatory status as 19th country of the world and third Islamic country after Malaysia and Turkey.

He said it has been a great achievement and honor for the nation, particularly the engineering profession and universities accredited by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) under Washington Accord (WA) status.

He added that it will give far reaching impact of creation of jobs within the country with international groups. He declared this event as a landmark in the history of engineering profession in Pakistan. He hoped that coming generation will feel proud on it and PEC’s recognition inside the country and abroad will be seen as a highest forum of accrediting a quality engineering programmes with a paradigm shift of introducing outcome based education and assessment system in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

The same standards are now being adopted by other profession and accrediting organization working under Higher Education Commission. He said the process of accreditation of an applicant country is to be checked for its quality of engineering education and competency of engineers. The whole process is subject to peer reviewed by designated reviewers of at least three to five signatory countries. It is their set criteria and standards to observe for implementation of Outcome-based Education and Assessment system in the jurisdiction of an applicant economy.—APP