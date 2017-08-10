Fulfilling defence requirements Govt’s top priority

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Wednesday, assured the Chief Marshal Sohail Aman that fulfilling defence requirements was the top priority of the PML-N Government. He made this assurance in a courtesy call given by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman here who briefed the Minister about ongoing and future development projects of Pakistan Air Force and other related financial matters.

Finance Minister on the occasion appreciated the different development schemes being undertaken by the PAF to enhance its operational capability. He made particular mention of PAF’s important role in the Operation Zarb e Azb, to eliminate the menace of terrorism.