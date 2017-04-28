Fulbright scholarship programme at MUET

Hyderabad

An information session on Fulbright scholarship programme was organized on Thursday at U.S.-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro for MS Students of USPCAS-W.

The Assistant Professor at USPCAS-W Hadiqa Maqsood who has been recently awarded the Fulbright PhD Scholarship conducted the session and highlighted different aspects particularly on the PhD programme of the Fulbright scholarship.

She informed the students regarding eligibility selection criteria, scholarship grant, applicant’s capacity parameters, essays and requirements of documents.—APP