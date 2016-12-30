Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

The use of adulterants has been common in Pakistan. Unfortunately, strong and powerful people are involved in this heinous crime by supplying spurious fuel. For this purpose, they are mixing kerosene with High Speed Diesel (HSD) because it is easy to mix both products. Similarly, smuggled Iranian petrol and diesel is being openly/widely sold. This is unhealthy sign to promote illicit trade in the country as it damages fair trade.

The sale of poor and low quality oil is dangerous for vehicular engines and it also deteriorates fuel efficiency. It is the prime responsibility of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources to develop fuel management system in Pakistan. The Ministry should take serious and concrete measures to curb this bad practice of fuel adulteration.