Fuad Hashim assumes charge as CEO Smeda

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Federal Ministry of Industries and Production has assigned the responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to Fuad Hashim Rabbani, a senior officer of BS-20 from Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS). According to the details issued by SMEDA, Fuad Hashim, before joining SMEDA, has been working as Joint Secretary, Federal Ministry of Planning, Development & Reforms till February 2017 and earlier from February 2015 to March 2016, he remained posted as Commissioner Zhob Division. From January 2013 to February 2017, he worked as Provincial Secretary Energy in the government of Balochistan. Fuad has also served as Commercial Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in Seoul (Korea) from the year 2008 to 2012.