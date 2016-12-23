Fruit exports up by 34.32pc, vegetables decrease 29.12pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Fruits exports during first five months of current financial year registered an increase of 34.32 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-November, 2016, about 191,330 metric ton of fresh fruits of different varieties worth US$ 148.342 million were exported as compared to the exports of 140,935 metric tons valuing of US$ 110.441 million of same period of last year, latest figures released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics here Wednesday said. During the period under review exports of vegetables reduced by 29.12 percent and was recorded at 161,476 metric ton valuing US$ 47.774 million as compared to exports of 244,054 metric tons costing US$ 67.404 million of same period last year.

Month on month basis, exports of fruit exports from the country during the month of November, decreased by 4.48 percent, where as vegetable exports increased by 7 percent as compared to the exports of same month of last year. During last month about 36,879 metric tons of fresh vegetables worth US$ 11.606 million were exported as compared to 38,109 metric tons valuing 10.847 million of same month of last financial year, where as fruit exports were recorded at 34,164 metric tons valuing US$ 26.578 million.

During last five months, wheat exports witnessed 100 percent increase as about 623 metric tons of wheat costing US$ 0.191 million exported as compared to zero exports of same period of last financial year. Sugar exports from the country reduced by 100 percent as zero quantity of the commodity exported as compared to exports of 20, 117 metric tons worth US$ 9.72 million of same period of last financial year.

During last five months, country earned US$ 16.825 million by exporting about 11,212 metric tons of oil seed, nuts and kernals, which were recorded at 7,152 metric tons valuing US$ 9.76 million in same period of last year. During last five months of current financial year food group exports from the country decreased by 10.42 percent and recorded at US$ 1.323 billion as compared to 1.477 billion of same period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2016 food group import grew by 5.4 percent and recorded at $2.340 billion as against the imports of $2.219 billion of corresponding period of last year The commodities with negative growth in their respective exports during the period under review included rice by 18.99 percent, basmati rice by 30.84 per cent and other rice by 14.45 percent.