Fruit chat claims 3 lives, 3 killed in road accident

Staff Reporter

Sialkot/Chichawatni

Three minor sisters were killed after consuming contaminated fruit Chaat, in the limits of Naikapura police station, here on Monday. According to police, Ayet Khan (5), Amina Khan (4) and Zuhra Khan (3) bought fruit chaat from vendors Waris Ali and Muhammad Boota of Bohri Mohallah and ate it.

After consuming fruit chat, the condition of all the sisters deteriorated and they were shifted to a hospital where they died. Police have sent the bodies for postmortem. On the report of victims’ father Nawaz Khan, the police have registered a case against the accused.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Chichawatni that three people including two women were killed and six others including three childeren received injuries in a road accident, here on Monday. According to police, a motorcycle rikshaw was carrying commuters when it collided with a rashly driven car near Harrapa, Nai Wala Bypass Road.

As a result, rikshaw driver Akmal, Hameeda Bibi and Sarwri Bibi died on the spot, while Shamshad Bano, Kaneez Fatima, Bushra, Muhammad Zaman (5), Rehman (7) and Sumera (9) received injuries and they were shifted to the DHQ Hospital Sahiwal.