Froome under fire over ‘cheating’ jersey

Liege

Chris Froome and his Sky team were under attack again on the opening weekend of the Tour de France, but not on the road. Having previously been accused of doping and using a motorised bicycle by detractors unwilling to believe his dominant performances could have been achieved through fair means, Froome is now under fire for allegedly using banned substances in his jersey. According to a French professor specialising in sports performance, and working for rival team FDJ, Froome and his Sky colleagues gained 18 to 25 seconds in Saturday’s time-trial through their choice of jersey.

The top in question has little Vortex air pellets woven into the fabric to give an aerodynamic boost to the rider, which Frederic Grappe claims offers a five percent boost in performance but is illegal.

“The rule is very clear. Any aerodynamic addition to the jersey is banned.

Sky have clearly infringed,” Grappe told journalists. However, Sky’s sports director Nicolas Portal insisted his team had done nothing wrong.—AFP