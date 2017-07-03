Front page comments by Faisal Zahid Malik

“Pakistan First Policy” PRESSING NEED OF THE DAY Will Arabs and Muslims fall into new but more dangerous trap?

Faisal Zahid Malik

Editor -in-Cheif, Pakistan Observer

External forces are eager to see an inter-Muslim and inter-Arab conflict in the whole Islamic world and for this purpose seeds of discords are being sown on different pretexts and through different machinations. Some circles in Washington, New Delhi and Tel Aviv are now hoping that Arab-Islamic countries would automatically fall into new traps being netted for them. As Yemen conflict has not been able to help realize the objective of complete polarization of the Islamic world, now a second trap is being prepared and by co-incident or design Arab and Muslim states are trapped to achieve the objectives of “Blood Borders”.

Pakistani leadership has finally realised that the dream is over and apprehensions about a joint Indo-U.S.-Israel lobby have managed to overcome realism in this region. Ignoring the sufferings of Kashmiris, re-injecting a new life to ‘drone assassinations’, adding more pressures on Pakistan and open support for India’s vision of a “Greater Bharat” by Washington are enough to open the eyes of our rulers.

The Indian-born U.S. Ambassador has disclosed what was in the minds of Indo-U.S. lobby about Arab and Islamic world: “It’s an opportunity to kind of hit on both of them,” is also being applied on Pakistan and Afghanistan but power seeking politicians and warlords or feudals are interested to protect their own interest rather than that of the nation or Islamic Ummah. Pakistan, being the only nuclear power of the Muslim world, is supposed to play its role to help respond to the challenges thrown by anti-Islam forces but unfortunately it is plagued by internal rifts and institutional infighting.

President Donald Trump voiced full support to Saudi Arabia, accusing Doha of funding terrorism at a “very high level”.

In the Arab and Islamic world, the doctrine of “Blood Border” is now being implemented slowly but effectively yet many Islamic rulers believe that they ought to fight against each others which has provided an opportunity to the U.S., Russia, Israel and India to fulfill their decades-old dream.

Reports confirm that now Qatar is preparing to face a war-like situation and analysts are apprehending that a second trap, after Yemen, is now almost ready.

But those interested to divide the Arab-Islamic world are still hoping that Saudi Arab-led forces should initiate a regime change there.

“The alternative is not escalation, the alternative is parting of ways, because it is very difficult for us to maintain a collective grouping,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters.

Saudi Arabia and UAE would understand that diplomacy with Qatar remained a priority, but got infuriated by the public disclosure of the demands presented to Qatar through diplomatic channels.

Although some of the demands would not only promote the long-term strategy of Washington, New Delhi and Tel Aviv, others are rather understandable.

The 13-point list of demands from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE include closing the Al Jazeera satellite television network, curbing relations with Iran, shutting a Turkish base in Doha and paying reparations.

But Reuters news agency claimed in its recent report on June 25, 2017 that the demands are apparently aimed at dismantling Qatar’s two-decade-old interventionist foreign policy, which has reflected the clout generated by its vast natural gas and oil wealth but incensed conservative Arab peers over its alleged support for Islamists they regard as mortal threats to their rule.

The Arab-Islamic leaders should take serious note of a statement issued by Washington’s Indian-origin Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley who said she sees the Gulf crisis as an opportunity to influence both Saudi and Qatari policies. At a hearing on June 20, and June 21, Haley answered the questions of lawmakers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Asked by Congressman Bill Keating about her position on the Qatar blockade, amid conflicting statements from the Trump administration, Haley said, the crisis is a chance to let Doha know that the US objects to its support for groups like Hamas. “But at the same time, go back to Saudi Arabia and say: ‘Look, you can talk to them (the Qataris), but at the same time, you’ve got to cut this out; you’ve got to stop doing this’,” she continued.

The US State Department, however, has been more cautious in its approach, calling for a resolution to the crisis. Qatar is home to a large US airbase, and the Pentagon has praised Qatar’s role in regional stability more than once since the crisis began.

Later in the hearing, Haley reiterated that the diplomatic impasse is an “opportunity to hit both sides and try and get more of what we want”.

What is more important that Haley also added that “designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation has not been discussed within the administration, two weeks after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that such a move would complicate US relations in the Middle East.

In her opening statement, Haley listed defending Israel from criticism among her achievements at the UN.

It is important to note that Nikki Haley is an Indian born American and is known to have Indian links. India had lobbied her to become U.S. Secretary of State but was satisfied when she was appointed as UN Ambassador by Trump.

There are all indications that the enemy is trying to undermine the strength of the Islamic world from inside by inciting them against one another and fanning the specter of sectarianism. It is time for Muslims to awake from their deep slumber, sort out their difference and forge unity in their ranks to foil designs of the enemy. The great game has begun and they have no time to waste. Pakistan should also put its own house in order quickly and take initiatives, in conjunction with some other influential Muslim states and eminent personalities, to face the challenge on multiple fronts.