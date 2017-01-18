From Baku with love

Sahibzada M Saeed

Islamabad

Last week I was in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, where I delivered a series of lectures on the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan at Baku State University. The purpose of my visit was to boost people to people ties and to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir. During my lectures, I tried to draw a comparison between Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Kashmir Issue. Both are the unresolved international disputes. Innocent Azeri men, women and children are being treated brutally by Armenian forces.

While, on the other hand innocent Kashmiris are facing brutal killings and mass murders by the Indian security forces. In both cases, the violence is based on religion and ethnicity. In Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenian Orthodox Christians were settled and native Azeri people were forced to banish. Likewise Indian government populated Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, which is a Muslim majority state. The ultimate objective in Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh had to change the demographics in the regions.

During my stay in Baku, I met with Dr. Gulshan Pashayeva, the deputy director of Strateji Araþdýrmalar M?rk?zi(SAM), which is the leading think tank under the president of Azerbaijan Republic. She enlightened me a lot about Nagorno-Karabakh dispute and drew an elegant comparison between Kashmir issue and Nagorno-Karabakh. In SAM, I also met Dr. Kamal Makili-Aliyev. He briefed me nicely on the legal aspects of Nagorno-Karabakh. Defence Attaché of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for Azerbaijan and Georgia along with embassy officials were also present in my lectures. In Baku State University, I met with Abbasbeyli Agalar, the head of the chair of International Relations, and Dr. Alimusa Ibrahimov. My sittings remained very encouraging and productive with these intellectuals.

I also visited Urdu Department of Baku State University with keen interest. Over there, I was pleased to listen our national songs sung by the students in course. Wherever I visited in Baku, the authorities and peoples were with the deep feelings of brotherhood for Pakistan. They expressed the determination and best wishes for expanding these friendly relations.