Frisking intensified across IOK ahead of August 15

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian Army, police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in strength in Srinagar and other major towns of the Valley to ensure smooth conduct of India’s Independence Day celebrations, today.

Army troops and personnel of paramilitary forces have erected barriers at various places in Srinagar and started intense frisking. “I was travelling from Dalgate to Jehangir Chowk on my motorbike and was stopped first at Dalgate and then on Moulana Azad Road near Pratap Park,” Aijaz Rasool, of Batamaloo told reporters.

He said police checked his identity card and also papers of his bike. “I was also asked where from I was coming and where I was going. Before me, many bikers were frisked by policemen in the middle of the road,” he added.

In Lal Chowk area, at least 10 check-points have been set up to carry out search and frisking operations.—KMS