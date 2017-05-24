Friendship with children

Teenage is that age when teenagers think that all that glitters is GOLD. And what they think, what they do and how they react to different things is right and perfect. People treat them as kids but they are not ‘’kids’’ anymore. At times, teenagers are the most understood people because they are treated like children and expected to act like adults. This is the time when parents and elder siblings need to wisely plan something for them. Many of the teenagers and specifically girls need attention, love, care and understanding of their views, thoughts and feelings.

Spend time with your teenage daughters; ask them how they feel and if there is something that is bothering them, try to discuss that what is going on in their lives in a friendly manner. By doing so you will be making sure that no one else would listen to those little innocent stories surrendering their dignity. Dignity can never be snatched but it can be surrendered. And I wish that not even a single girl in the world surrenders her dignity.

Do you really want your girl to become the victim of depression in that age when she should be fully enjoying her life? Would you take that big risk? I know nobody would, then make sure that your daughter doesn’t go through that pain. Boys deserve as much parents’ attention as girls do because no parents want their boys to get off their track in this age. They can also be the victim of loneliness and the feeling of unworthiness. Make your children feel wanted, worthy and important and try to fill ‘’parents-children generation gap which unfortunately exists in most of the cases. Offer them your friendship. Spend some quality time with them but also give them their space and Barbara Johnson clears it all ‘’ To be in your children’s memories tomorrow, you have to be in their lives today.’’

SYEDA UROOJ ALI

Lahore

