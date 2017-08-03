The celebration of Friendship Day started in 1935; traditionally, when the US Congress decided to dedicate a day in honour of friends. Nevertheless, the reason behind making this day was not exactly known. However, there was a greater need of celebration this day among different nations and individuals.

Today, Friendship Day is celebrated with enthusiasm around the globe. The festivity includes exchange of gifts and meeting with friends, to make them feel special. This day is important to celebrate as this day encourages us to move beyond other groups having different social and cultural values and make an understanding about them. Moreover, this is perfect occasion to express your friends that how important they are and how they make your every moment of life so special. Furthermore, it is also important to comprehend that friendship is not only related to humans, in fact, animals can also be good friends of humans. As they always provide their support and make you feel special. In addition, true friends are difficult to find, so if you are lucky enough to find them, make sure that you should let your friend to know how much they mean to you on this occasion. At the end I would like to wish a very happy friendship day to all my friends, I love you all.

HADIYA AZIZ

Islamabad

Related