Friendship between Pakistan and Netherlands touching new heights: Khalil

City Reporter

Netherlands Ambassador Jeannette Seppen had a meeting with the Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu. Matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Netherlands were discussed in the meeting.

Talking to the Netherlands Ambassador Jeannette Seppen, the minister said that friendship between Pakistan and Netherlands is touching new heights.

He said that Netherlands is a sincere and trustworthy friend of Pakistan and has stood by it in every hour of need. He said that relations between Pakistan and Netherlands have strengthened during the tenure of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Mr. Sandhu said that Pakistan and Netherlands have similar stance on regional and international issues. The provincial minister informed the Netherlands Ambassador about the milestone initiatives of Punjab Government regarding protection of human rights and minorities along with providing them 5% mandatory quota in government jobs, stipends to minority students, legislation in personal laws, empowerment of women and skill development.

He said that Netherlands has always supported Pakistan in promotion education, health, infrastructure, food and other related sectors of life and we hope to enhance the scope of this mutual cooperation in future too.