Friday prayers disallowed in Jamia Masjid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities did not allow mandatory Friday prayers in the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar and locked its doors.

The puppet authorities imposed curfew-like restrictions in the city to prevent a march towards the UN office situated in Sonawar area of the city. Heavy deployment of Indian police and paramilitary personnel was made since morning in Nowhatta area to ensure strict restrictions.

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called the march to demand the mortal remains of prominent martyred liberation.—KMS