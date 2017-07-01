Friday prayers disallowed in grand Jamia Masjid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities disallowed congregational Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today. The authorities locked all gates of the Jamia Masjid while all roads leading to the historic mosque were blocked with concertina wires. The action was aimed at preventing people from assembling at the historic mosque and staging demonstrations after Friday prayers. Call for the demonstrations was given by joint resistance leadership and United Jihad Council against fresh wave of illegal and arbitrary crackdown on Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth by Indian police and troops across the Kashmir Valley. The demonstrations were also aimed at registering protest against the US administration’s unjustified action of declaring the Hizbul Mujahideen Chief, Syed Salahuddin, as terrorist to appease the Government of India.

The authorities imposed curfew and other restrictions in Srinagar and other towns to prevent people from staging the demonstrations.—KMS