Friday prayers again barred at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities did not allow congregational Friday prayers, today, at the Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid for the fifth consecutive week.

All gates of Jamia Masjid were locked by Indian forces while all roads leading to the historic mosque were blocked with concertina wires.

Curfew was imposed in areas falling under the jurisdiction of eight police stations in Srinagar to prevent people from assembling at the mosque. Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who addresses the faithful every Friday, continued to remain under house detention. The joint resistance leadership had called for a protest shutdown and march towards the UN office in Sonawar to protest the civilian killings and rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the DPM leader, Peer Hilal addressing a public gathering in Baramulla denounced the puppet administration for not allowing congregational Friday prayers, today, at the Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid for the fifth consecutive week. He termed it interference in the religious affairs.—KMS