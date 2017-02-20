Fresh terrorism wave a conspiracy against CPEC: Mehdi

Staff Reporter

PML-N Central Media Coordinator Muhammad Mehdi on Monday said the incumbent government was sparing no effort to root out terrorism from the country.

“All available resources have been mobilised to eliminate the scourge of terrorism,” he said while talking to a group of reporters while senior party leader Tariq Gill at PML-N Krishan Nagar office was also present.

Mehdi said the country had been facing various challenges and the fresh wave of terrorism was part of a conspiracy against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said CPEC would open avenues of economic activity, generate employment and help usher in an era of prosperity and development in the country.

“Pakistan has started its journey towards progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif,” he mentioned. He lambasted the politics of agitation, saying the PML-N leadership was committed to changing the political culture of Pakistan-from one of confrontation to that of serving the masses.

“Imran Khan’s politics has ended now due to his stubbornness and politics of egoism and vengeance,” he said. The PML-N leader advised PTI Chief to wait until 2018 or beyond as people of Pakistan support government’s policy of development and progress.