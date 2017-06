Staff Reporter

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through sixteen field offices of its subsidiary SBP Banking Services Corporation has provided fresh cash of various denominations aggregated to Rs 342 billion as against Rs 237 billion issued during last Ramzan.

In a statement said that of the total amount provided, commercial banks have been issued fresh notes of Rs 40 billion of small denomination, up to Rs 100, as against Rs 22 billion issued last year.