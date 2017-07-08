Fresh monsoon spell likely tomorrow

Islamabad

A fresh spell of monsoon is likely to enter Pakistan on Sunday bringing more rains in the Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. According to the met office, this spell is likely to lash different parts of the country and it will take effect by the mid of next week. Rain thunderstorms are also expected at different places of upper Baluchistan and Sindh during the spell. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy trains all across the country and has also warned that heavy rains could cause landslides in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and mountainous areas of upper Khyber Pakhtwankhwa province.

The monsoon predicts that winds will enter upper areas of Pakistan starting Sunday and Monday after which a new spell of rains will lash most areas of the country by mid next week. The cycle western winds will impact the upper areas of the country by the middle of next week due to which heavy rains are expected to lash most areas of Islamabad, Upper Punjab, and Kashmir.—INP