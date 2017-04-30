Fresh incidents of fire exposes lack of fire fighting capacity

Staff Reporter

A city like Karachi, with over 20 million souls, and economic engineer of the country, lacks fire fighting capacity as both the government and the builders are guilty of inaction on a sensitive subject like protecting the lives and property of the people.

This fact became a hot topic of discussion again today when a high rise like the Saima Towers caught fire on busy I I Chundrigar Road Saturday, and drew 12 fire tenders and a snorkel from different areas in an attempt to put out the flames, engulfing its 17th and 18th floors

Officers engaged with this service complained that Saima Towers had no fire fighting arrangement, a repeat of the story of Regent Plaza Hotel on Share Faisal, which failed to move the authorities to realize their responsibilities to the populace.

A TV report said that a man who was trapped inside the building was rescued, the fire department, nut luckily he did not sustain serious injury.

Five fire tenders, a fire snorkel and a water bowser fought the fire for three hours, on the fifteenth and sixteenth floor of Saima Trade Tower, following which it was reported under control.

However, the blaze reignited an hour after it was reported under control by rescue sources.

The blaze erupted between 5:30am and 6:00am, rescue sources told Geo News.

Firetrucks promptly reached the site within ten minutes after the fire brigade department was alerted.

No casualties were reported, however, three persons who were trapped on the affected floors were safely evacuated from the building two hours after rescue teams reached the site.

Fire department does have sufficient facilities to douse fire in multi-storey buildings, said Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar during a visit to the site. He pointed out that the firefighters don’t even have helmets, adding fire department needs 10 times more facilities.

He also claimed that many buildings are being constructed in the city however, those buildings don’t have fire exits or other safety measures.

“Sindh government has destroyed the institutions in the last eight years,” said Akhtar. People are facing difficulties and Sindh government should be ashamed of this state, he remarked.