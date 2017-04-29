Frequent load-shedding

Sania Naveed

Karachi

Through the space of your newspaper, I want to inform the authorities concerned about one of the biggest problems which is being faced by Pakistan since years i.e. load-shedding. Electricity is considered to be one of most crucial and basic needs for running any business and industry and load-shedding has dented the national economy. The schedule of load-shedding is almost 15-16 hours daily which is just too much. Sometimes whole day we are not having electricity in our homes and that’s why many problems occur.

Firstly, the students greatly disturbed by load-shedding during their study hours, particularly during exams time, Education standards are already low in our country and load-shedding is further exacerbating the situation. Secondly, the factories cannot work for long hours because of continuing load-shedding. Therefore, Government must solve this issue and generate more and more and more electricity by using natural resources like coal, water and first built Dams in our country, so we can get electricity by using all these resources and we shall overcome this big issue.