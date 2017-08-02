Frequent load-shedding!

Through your highly esteemed daily, I would like to draw the kind attention of Government and WAPDA authorities towards the increase of frequent scheduled and un-scheduled load shedding across the country both by day and night. In ongoing hot summer season the house wives, students and especially old age people suffer great due to load shedding and many urban areas observe hours of power outage while the situation is worse in rural areas.

In addition, the transformers and LT/HT lines sustain severe heat and stand damaged for which there are no emergent arrangements from WAPDA authorities and the dwellers are compelled to repair these gadgets from their own resources/home to home funds collection rising from 500 to 2000 per residence which happens in almost all parts of the country and especially in Sindh province like backward areas of Larkana, Jamshoro, Hyderabad and metropolitan city of Karachi. I suggest that the Government should take immediate steps to allocate sufficient budget and emergency funds for repair and purchase of electricity lines, cables and transformers etc to be kept stand-by as and when needed.

NASIR UDDIN BANGASH

Haripur KP

