Frequent load-shedding

Through the space of your newspaper, I want to bring to the notice of the authorities about one of the biggest problems being faced by Pakistan overtime i.e. increasing load-shedding all over the cities. Electricity is considered to be one of the most crucial and basic necessities for running any business and industry and load-shedding has dented the national economy. The schedule of load-shedding is almost 15-16 hours daily which is just too much. People are very annoyed. Sometimes whole day we are not having electricity in our homes and that’s why we have to endure a lot of inconvenience.

?Firstly, the students are greatly disturbed by load-shedding during their study hours, particularly during exams time. Education standard is already low in our country and load-shedding is further exacerbating the situation. Secondly, the factories cannot work for long hours because of the constant phases of load-shedding. ?Therefore, Government must solve this issue and generate more and more and more electricity by using natural resources like coal, water and first built dams in the country, so we can get electricity by using all these resources and overcome this big issue.

SANIA NAVEED

Karachi

