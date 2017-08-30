French women’s world boxing champion dies

Perpignan

France´s women´s world featherweight champion Angelique Duchemin died aged 26 on Tuesday after suffering a heart problem in training.

Duchemin fell ill at her boxing club in Thuir in the Pyrenees Orientales region on Monday evening.

She received a cardiac massage before being rushed to hospital in Perpignan, the head of the local boxing federation Jacques Rovira told AFP.

She passed away in hospital on Tuesday morning, apparently of a pulmonary embolism, Rovira added.

Duchemin, whose father, also a boxer, died of a heart attack in 2013, was a double champion of France and Europe in 2015 and won her world title in May.

She was due to defend her title on October 12 in Montpellier.

France´s Olympic champion, Estelle Mossely, posted on Twitter: “It´s with sadness that I heard about the death of Angelique Duchemin! We started out in the team together. So young… my condolences to her family.”—AFP