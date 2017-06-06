French private sector growth hits six-year high

Paris

France’s private sector growth accelerated in May to its fastest level in six years, a key survey showed Monday.

Services were the main driver behind the expansion, according to the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) compiled by Markit, a financial services firm.

The PMI rose to 56.9 points in May, its highest level since May 2011, from 56.6 points in April, Markit said in a statement.

Any reading above the boom-bust 50 points line indicates the economy is expanding while a reading below suggests it contracting.—AFP