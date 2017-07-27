French police commit racist crimes

Calais, France

Moustafa Traore, an academic and founder of anopeneye.org, says 90 percent of the police errors in France are “racist crimes.” “The French police has to follow and accept international laws when it comes to dealing with civilians and the migrants,” Traore told Press TV on Wednesday. The police are accused of using excessive force including the use of pepper gas against migrants who were asleep, he said. Human Rights Watch said police in France “routinely” use excessive force against refugees, including children, in the northern town of Calais.—Agencies