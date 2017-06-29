French PM says ban on ‘bee-killer’ pesticide will go ahead

Paris

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has weighed in on a row between his environment and agriculture ministers to rule that a pesticide found harmful to bees would be banned in 2018 as scheduled.

A ban on neonicotinoids, set down in a 2016 law on protecting biodiversity, has been fiercely opposed by cereal and sugar-beet farmers, who dispute research highlighting the chemicals’ risk to bees.

In the first sign of discord in the week-old French government, Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert has been lobbying for the upcoming ban to be eased.

He complained that French law “went further than European law” on the issue, implying that it put French farmers at a disadvantage against competitors.

The European Union set down a temporary ban on the use of three key neonicotinoids in 2013.

Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot, a former activist and high-profile TV presenter, hit back that “where health is at risk, I won’t make any concessions.”

“We have made too many concessions” in this area, he said. “We will find out about the disaster soon enough.”

France’s national food safety watchdog, Anses, is due to publish a report on the chemicals’ impact on human health by the end of the year. It was left to Prime Minister Philippe to settle the issue as he released a statement saying: “The government has decided not to roll back the provisions of the 2016 law.”—Agencies