French Open: Watson advances to qualifying second round

Paris

Britain’s Heather Watson fought back from a set down to advance to the second round of qualifying for the French Open.

The 25-year-old beat Russian Anastasiya Komardina 3-6 7-5 6-1 and must now win two more matches to reach the first round proper.

Komardina, 19, received treatment for blisters in the third set but the world number 172 was not able to recover.

The British number two won in two hours 10 minutes in Paris.

Earlier on Tuesday, British number three Naomi Broady lost in straight sets to Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann.

The world number 121 was beaten 6-4 6-2 by Teichmann, who is ranked 32 places below the 27-year-old.

Tara Moore, the British number four, plays Chang Kai-chen on Wednesday.

The first round proper at Roland Garros gets under way next week.

Elsewhere, British number two Kyle Edmund battled through the first round of the Lyon Open with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 victory over Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.

He faces home favourite and world number 32 Gilles Simon in the second round.

Meanwhile, former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has withdrawn from the Internationaux de Strasbourg, less than a week before the French Open starts.

The 26-year-old Dane, the number one seed, was a set down in her first-round match against American Shelby Rogers when she retired citing back trouble.—AFP