French envoy, WAPDA chief discuss financing of various projects

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

French Ambassador to Pakistan, Mrs. Martine Dorance, Monday, called on Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain at WAPDA House and discussed with him the matters relating to mutual cooperation for development of water and hydropower projects being implemented by WAPDA.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman thanked the French government for financial support of the French Development Agency (AFD) to implement various WAPDA projects, said a press release issued here.

Underlining the significance of foreign investment for development of water and hydropower resources, he said the projects in both sectors offer excellent investment opportunities. He expressed the hope that the cooperation between the AFD and WAPDA will further strengthen for upcoming WAPDA projects.

The French Ambassador said France has long standing relationship of mutual cooperation with WAPDA. In addition to ongoing WAPDA projects, the possibility of financial support by the AFD for construction of Mohmand Dam and Harpo Hydropower Project were also discussed in detail during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that France is providing financial support for the refurbishment, rehabilitation and capacity enhancement of various hydropower projects in Pakistan including Mangla Refurbishment Project, Warsak Hydroelectric Power Station 2nd Rehabilitation Project, Rehabilitation of Dargai Hydroelectric Power Station, Capacity Enchancement of Chitral Hydel Power Station, Hydropower Training Institute, Mangla, and feasibility studies and detailed engineering design of Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and Harpo Hydropower Project.