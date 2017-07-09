French ambassador discusses bilateral ties with Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Ambassador of France Mrs Martine Dorance called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Saturday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest including promotion of bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields.

The French ambassador congratulated the chief minister over the completion of energy projects in record time period and said speedy completion of energy projects in Pakistan was unprecedented and efforts of the government for resolving energy crisis were praiseworthy.

She said that under visionary leadership of CM Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab has made extraordinary development and the government had shown visible performance in various fields including education, healthcare and other sectors.

She said that her country attached great importance to its ties with Pakistan and it would continue cooperation with Punjab at every level.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Shahbaz Sharif said that excellent friendly ties exist between France and Pakistan and there was need to promote cooperation between both the countries in economic and trade sectors on permanent basis.

France has special expertise in alternative sources of energy, water and sanitation and agro-based industry and bilateral cooperation could be enhanced in these fields, he added.

He said that Punjab had favourable environment for investment and French investors could take benefits from investment related opportunities in Punjab and every possible facility would be provided to investors.

The CM said Pakistan was heading for its real destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that there was no room for terrorism and extremism in Pakistan and terrorists were open enemies of humanity.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the people of Pakistan could not be distracted through hollow slogans and speeches. He expressed these views while talking to MPA Maulana Muhammad Rahmatullah, who called on him here.

The chief minister said that Pakistan had been strengthened economically under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the journey towards a bright future was continuing.

The speedy development in the country had unnerved the opponents, he said adding that the sit-in group had tried to obstruct progress in the country.

He said that political opponents were frightened that their politics would be buried once and for all with the completion of development projects.