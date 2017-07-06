Freedom struggle in Indian Occupied Kashmir is indigenous, says AJK President

London

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, speaking at the International Institute of Strategic Studies, has said that the current freedom struggle in the Indian Occupied Kashmir is indigenous and that it is not being externally sponsored. Pakistan, he said, is extending moral, diplomatic and political support to the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people in pursuance of the UN Security Council resolution. It is the obligation of the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan to demand end to massive human rights violations of Kashmir and campaign for a political solution of the Kashmir dispute.

President Masood Khan said that the so-called “material support” was not germane to the existing conditions because of heavy fencing along the Line of Control by India, fortified by landmines, thermal imaging, motion sensors and overall aggressive electronic surveillance.

By Indian security officials’ own accounts cross-LOC movement was not possible and the number of armed militants inside Kashmir was very small. It was the vast sea of unarmed Kashmiris that the Indian soldiers (700,000 of them) were targeting to punish them for demanding their rights. President Masood Khan said that the stark realities in IOK were absence of peace tables, a raging human rights crisis, and the flame of freedom burning brighter than ever.

Indian soldiers, the AJK President, were being forced to fight a dirty war against innocent civilians in Kashmir. “Hundreds have been killed, hundreds blinded, thousands injured, houses and schools torched and vandalised as punitive measures those demanding self-determination”, he said.—INP