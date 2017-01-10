Freedom movement entered a new era: Masood

Islamabad

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has said that the freedom movement has entered a new era. Talking to Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui in Islamabad on Monday, he said the writers and poets should also play effective role for Kashmir Cause in their articles, poetry and literature.

He felicitated Irfan Siddiqui for successful arrangement of International Conference on Language, Literature and Society in Islamabad and said that this event was a good step to highlight the soft image of the country in the world.

The Adviser to Prime Minister said the history and literature of Pakistan are linked with Kashmir and Pakistani writers and poets will effective raise the voice of Kashmiri for right of self-determination. He announced that the government will hold the “Zarb-e-Qalam and Kashmir” conference in AJK and said that any type of atrocity cannot suppress the passion of freedom fighters in held Kashmir. —INP