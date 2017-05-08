Freed Chibok girls to meet Nigerian president

Abuja

The 82 Nigerian school girls who were freed Saturday two years after they were abducted by Boko Haram in the northeastern town Chibok, will be received by Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu in a statement, aid the “Chibok girls” were due to arrive the nation’s capital, Abuja to meet the president.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is pleased to announce that negotiations to release more of the #ChibokGirls have yielded results. Today, 82 more #ChibokGirls were released,” he said. He attributed the release of the girls from Boko Haram to the success of “lengthy negotiations” handled by the Nigerian secret police, military, the Swiss government, the International Committee of the Red Cross and local and international NGOs.

He also confirmed an exchange of Boko Haram militants for the girls “Our security agencies have taken back these girls, in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities,” he said

The girls will be taken from the town of Banki on the Nigeria-Cameroon border to Abuja in a military helicopter, a military source told Anadolu Agency in Maiduguri, in northeast Nigeria. The release of 82 of the 219 girls abducted In their school domitory on April 14, 2014 brought the total number of freed girls to 105.—Agencies