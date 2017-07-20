Free Wifi for visitors at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Park Clifton

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Dr. Sikandar Shoro has said that the provincial government is taking keen interest to provide latest technology of Information Technology (IT) to the people of Karachi on free of cost basis. He said that in first phase Wifi would be installed at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Park, Clifton for which Rs. 50 million has been earmarked in budget 2017-18.

Speaking during a meeting with a delegation in his office here on Wednesday, Dr. Sikandar Shoro said that the incumbent provincial government had utilized almost all efforts to revamp the IT sector on advance level. He said that in next phase, IT Department had planned to extend this facility to the other parts of Karachi as well as across the Sindh.

The Special Assistant to CM further informed that to increase the trend of research among the students, Sindh government has allocated Rs. 40.51 million for the establishment of Research Incubator Machining in Public Sector University / Institutions. In first phase Research incubator latest machines would be established in the public sector university situated at Jamshoro.

The establishment of such type of incubator will provide and facilitate the student in their research work for this purpose Rs.40.51 million has been allocated, he concluded.