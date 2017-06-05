Free treatment for hepatitis patients begins at LGH

City Reporter

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has started free medical treatment of hepatitis patients with the financial cooperation of Anjman Behbood-e-Marizan (ABM).

The ABM has got 200 deserving patients of hepatitis registered with the LGH to be treated at a cost of Rs 7 million in coming days.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Prof. Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said on Sunday, that the sacred month of Ramazan teaches us to help out and lend a hand to destitute and neglected segment of society. He said that serving humanity during this month was the real spirit of fasting.

The treatment of hepatitis was very expensive, he said and added that philanthropists should come forward to serve the ailing humanity.