Free medical treatment services under sihat insaf card launched

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Free medical treatment services under Social Health Protection Scheme (Sihat Insaf Card) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has formally been launched in the autonomous Medical Teaching Hospital Institutions (MTIs) of the Province including Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and Ayub Teaching Hospital (AMC).

Within two initials days of the launching of the service in MTIs, twenty two patients have been admitted in these hospitals in all and provided free Medicare. According to details, nine patients have been admitted in LRH, seven in KTH and Six in ATH.

Though the service has been launched in HMC as well but so far no patients has been admitted there. Majority of the patients/cases admitted in these three tertiary care hospitals are related to Orthopedic, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology and ENT. Two separate desks/counters have been set up in each of these hospitals to facilitate and guide the visiting card holders.

It merits a mention here that taking serious notice of delay in launching free treatment service in MTIs, the Provincial Senior Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarakai had convened an emergency meeting of the concerned quarters the other day and issued directives to immediately start the service in these hospitals.