Free Hepatitis medicines

Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore

Keeping in view the alarming rate of people suffering from Hepatitis, the approval by the provincial government to procure Hepatitis medicines for public sector hospitals in the province and provide them to patients free of cost is a welcome step.

It is pertinent to mention here that viral Hepatitis – known as Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E – affects millions of people worldwide, causing acute and chronic liver disease. Since around 20 million people in the country have been suffering from this viral disease and most of the people are unaware that they are carriers of this deadly virus therefore, it is hoped that govt along with civil society would be sincere in its efforts to spread awareness regarding this disease prevention and management so that we might save the future generations of Pakistan from this deadly disease. Only words will not do anything until they are followed by actions.