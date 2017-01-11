Free hepatitis medicines in hospitals

City Reporter

The Punjab government has approved fresh procurement of hepatitis medicines for public sector hospitals in the province to enable them take care of hepatitis patients free of cost. Sources from health department said here that for the first time a provincial government has decided to provide medicines to patients of hepatitis B and C. According to data available,around 20 million people in the country have been suffering from viral disease of Hepatitis B and C. The price of medicine ‘Sofigates’ is Rs. 1318 for a pack of 28 tablets sufficient for about one month while six months course is enough to treat a patient of hepatitis.

Earlier,this medicine was being sold for Rs. 55,000 per pack of 28 tablets by some foreign drug companies but now after giving the approval to 11 local companies,this medicine will be available for Rs. 1318 per pack.