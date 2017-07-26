Free eye camp at IIUI

Staff Reporter

A one-day free eye camp was organized for the employees and students of the International Islamic University at medical Centre, male campus on Tuesday. A large number of IIUI students and Faculty members attended the camp which was held in collaboration with IIUI medical centre and Al-Shifa Eye Trust. The camp included qualified doctors and efficient staff of 10 members of Al-Shifa Trust, while patient’s eye screening, evaluation of eye, diagnosis for various eye ailments and necessary on the spot treatment were done during the camp.

The camp was inaugurated by the Acting President IIUI, Dr. Muhammad Bashir Khan and Vice President IIUI, Dr. Muhammad Munir who both had their eye screening on the occasion. They both hailed the efforts of Senior Medical Officer IIUI Dr. Khalil ur Rehman and his team for the successful arrangement of the eye camp.