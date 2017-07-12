Free education helps increase enrolment

Gilgit

Provincial Minister for Education, Muhammad Ibrahim Sani said on Tuesday that enrollment of students were increased in government schools after distribution of free books among them. He termed distribution of free books among students was a praiseworthy step of PML-N government that help attracted a large number of poor students towards education.

Talking to media persons here, the Minister said people of every walks of life including parents have appreciated this decision of the government and termed it a revolutionary step of the PMLN Government towards promotion of education. A handful of ill mind set elements, he said, were making hallow slogans regarding delay in distribution of books for political gains in order to overshadow their positive efforts of the government. He said distribution of books was the first experience, therefore, books could not reach to some schools on time due to delay in transportation.—APP